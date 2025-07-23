HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

6 gelatin sticks, detonators found in bag outside bus stand toilet

Wed, 23 July 2025
Share:
16:59
File pic
File pic
Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators were found in a carry bag outside a toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand here on Wednesday, police said. Bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot, as soon as the police received the information, they said. 

"Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately)were found in a carry bag outside the toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. FIR is yet to be registered," S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said. The matter is under investigation, police said. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red alert for Konkan
LIVE! IMD issues orange alert for Mumbai, red alert for Konkan

4th Test Updates: India openers playing smartly
4th Test Updates: India openers playing smartly

Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues
Gill's Luckless Toss Streak Continues

Shubman Gill's coin toss woes continued on Wednesday as the India skipper lost his fourth straight toss in the ongoing Test series against England -- extending India's incredible run of 14 consecutive toss defeats across formats in...

Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?
Why Do Ashwin, Dhoni Rate Kamboj Highly?

'Kamboj, Bumrah, Siraj -- that's a serious bowling attack.'

After 5 years, India resumes tourist visas for Chinese
After 5 years, India resumes tourist visas for Chinese

India has announced the resumption of tourist visas for Chinese nationals, signaling an effort to improve bilateral relations following border tensions.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD