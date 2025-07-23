6 gelatin sticks, detonators found in bag outside bus stand toilet

16:59

File pic





"Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately)were found in a carry bag outside the toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. FIR is yet to be registered," S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said. The matter is under investigation, police said. PTI

Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators were found in a carry bag outside a toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand here on Wednesday, police said. Bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot, as soon as the police received the information, they said.