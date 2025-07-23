6 gelatin sticks, detonators found in bag outside bus stand toilet

Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators were found in a carry bag outside a toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand here on Wednesday, police said. Bomb disposal squad was immediately dispatched to the spot, as soon as the police received the information, they said.
"Six Gelatin sticks and some detonators (both separately)were found in a carry bag outside the toilet in Kalasipalya BMTC bus stand. FIR is yet to be registered," S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) said. The matter is under investigation, police said. PTI