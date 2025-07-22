HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's 'The Bengal Files' to release in September

Tue, 22 July 2025
17:34
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
Filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri says his new movie The Bengal Files will release in theatres worldwide on September 5. 

The filmmaker previously directed and wrote The Tashkent Files and The Kashmir Files, the former won him a National Film Award while the latter emerged as on of the highest-grossing films of 2022. 

The 51-year-old took to Instagram to share the teaser for the upcoming film with the caption, "From the makers of The Kashmir Files & The Tashkent Files: THE BENGAL FILES Teaser Out Now. If Kashmir hurt you, Bengal will haunt you. In cinemas on 05 September 2025." 

The director is currently on the "Never Again Tour" in the US which features 10 grand premieres of the film in the country. 

The tour started on July 19 and is set to end on August 10. 

The film stars Palomi Ghosh, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles. -- PTI

What piques the narrative is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah decide on crucial matters, they play it close to their chest, and revel in springing a surprise.

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

Vice President V V Giri's resignation in 1969 triggered political upheavals that saw the ruling party defy its own presidential nominee, the expulsion of a sitting prime minister by her party president, and a historic split in the Indian...

