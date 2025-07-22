HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US releases FBI files on civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr

Tue, 22 July 2025
10:26
US President Donald Trump has released files related to 1968 assassination of civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr, despite opposition from most of his family, local media reported. 

More than 6,000 documents related to the assassination totaling nearly a quarter-million pages, were posted to the website of the National Archives late Monday afternoon, in what the administration hailed as a triumph of transparency, the New York Times reported. These do not include FBI wiretap recordings of King and other materials that remain under court seal until 2027, according to experts cited by the US news outlet. 

Trump administration officials said the King assassination documents include notes on the leads pursued by investigators, interviews with people who knew his killer, James Earl Ray, and previously unreleased details of interactions with foreign intelligence services during the manhunt for Ray. Ray pleaded guilty to King's murder but later renounced that plea and maintained his innocence until his death in 1998. 

An estimated 200,000 pages of records released on Monday had been under a court-imposed seal since 1977, when the FBI first gathered the records and turned them over to the National Archives and Records Administration. King had a well-documented history of extramarital relationships, said the NYT report. -- ANI

