Terror case: Jailed J-K MP Rashid gets custody parole to attend Parl

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror funding case.





Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh granted the custody parole. Counsel for Rashid, Vikhyat Oberoi, said that the custody parole was granted subject to payment of travel expenses.





The Baramulla MP sought either interim bail or custody parole to carry out his duty as a parliamentarian.





Custody parole entails a prisoner being escorted by armed police personnel to the plea.





Rashid's counsel had earlier submitted his client should be allowed to attend the parliamentary session by granting interim bail.





In the alternative, Rashid could be allowed custody parole, without payment of travel costs, the advocate added.





The NIA opposed the plea, saying interim bail should not be granted and custody parole could be allowed only after payment of travel expenses. -- PTI

