Tell us reason why Dhankar quit: Sena-UBT MP tells govt

13:27





Referring to Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's X post, which alleged "deeper reasons" behind the resignation, Priyanka Chaturvedi demanded that the government inform the reason behind the decision and also recalled the non-confidence motion against Dhankar in December 2024.





Speaking to ANI, she said, "For the first time in the history of India, a no-confidence motion was signed by over 50 members of the Parliament because of the partisan manner in which the House was being conducted. He (VP Jagdeep Dhankhar) was partisan. It is for the government to tell us what was the reason for the sudden resignation, because he seemed in fine health." She added that despite the health concern, Rajya Sabha Chairman Dhankar used to conduct parliamentary proceedings.





"Despite his health situation, he used to conduct parliamentary proceedings. This is the first time a Vice President has resigned in such a shocking manner, and hope we get to know more," she said. Chaturvedi added that there should be no disruption in the proceedings of the House amid the resignation.





"There should be no disruption in the proceedings of the House and in his work as a Vice President and a Chairman," the Shiv Sena (UBT) MP said. Earlier today, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" behind the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. -- ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Tuesday questioned the Central government over Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, claiming that the latter seemed in fine health.