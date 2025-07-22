Stock markets close flat in volatile trade

17:13





The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 29.80 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 25,060.90. Lack of clarity over the US-India trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline and profit booking by FIIs hit the market sentiment, experts said.

Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged in a volatile trade on Tuesday as gains in quick commerce and private banking shares were offset by losses in oil & gas and IT shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 13.53 points or 0.02 per cent down at 82,186.81. During the morning trade, it climbed 337.83 points or 0.41 per cent to 82,538.17 but lost momentum later.