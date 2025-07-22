HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Stock markets close flat in volatile trade

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
17:13
image
Mumbai, Jul 22 (PTI) Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty closed almost unchanged in a volatile trade on Tuesday as gains in quick commerce and private banking shares were offset by losses in oil & gas and IT shares. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 13.53 points or 0.02 per cent down at 82,186.81. During the morning trade, it climbed 337.83 points or 0.41 per cent to 82,538.17 but lost momentum later. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty dipped 29.80 points or 0.12 per cent to settle at 25,060.90. Lack of clarity over the US-India trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline and profit booking by FIIs hit the market sentiment, experts said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Dhankar's exit, RS Dy chairman meets President
LIVE! After Dhankar's exit, RS Dy chairman meets President

'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?

What piques the narrative is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah decide on crucial matters, they play it close to their chest, and revel in springing a surprise.

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

How numbers favour NDA in Vice Presidential election
How numbers favour NDA in Vice Presidential election

The ruling NDA is expected to win the upcoming election for the post of Vice President of India, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD