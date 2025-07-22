Something very serious happened from 1 pm: Cong on Dhankar

09:41





In a post on X, Jairam said that the first BAC meeting, called at 12:30 pm on Monday, was attended by both Union Ministers, but both Nadda and Rijiju were "deliberately" absent from the 4:30 pm meeting called by Dhankhar.





"Yesterday, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar chaired the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha at 12:30 PM. It was attended by most members, including Leader of the House JP Nadda and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet again at 4:30 PM," he said.





"At 4:30 PM, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankar. It waited for Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Shri Jagdeep Dhankar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending. Rightly, he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today (July 22) at 1 PM," the Congress leader said in the post.





"So something very serious happened yesterday between 1 PM and 4:30 PM to account for the deliberate absence of Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju from the second BAC yesterday," he added.





Ramesh said that while Dhankar has cited health reasons for giving his resignation, which should be respected, there are also "far deeper reasons for his resignation." "Now in a truly unprecedented move, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has resigned. He has given health reasons for doing so. Those should be respected. But it is also a fact that there are far deeper reasons for his resignation. While always lauding post-2014 India, he spoke fearlessly for the welfare of farmers, forcefully against what he called 'ahankar' in public life, and strongly on judicial accountability and restraint. To the extent possible under the current G2 ruling regime, he tried to accommodate the Opposition.





He was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities," Jairam Ramesh said. "Shri Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation speaks highly of him. It also speaks poorly of those who had got him elected as Vice President in the first instance," he added.

