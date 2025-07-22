HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC directs all eateries along Kanwar Yatra route to display licenses

Tue, 22 July 2025
12:54
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all hotel owners along the Kanwar Yatra route in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to display their licences and registration certificates in accordance with statutory requirements.

A bench of Justices M M Sundresh and N Kotiswar Singh said it was not going into the other issues of displaying the name of the hotel or dhaba owner and the QR code as Tuesday is the last day of the Kanwar Yatra. 

"We are told that today is the last day of the yatra. In any case it is likely to come to an end in the near future. Therefore, at this stage we would only pass an order that all the respective hotel owners shall comply with the mandate of displaying the licence and the registration certificate as per the statutory requirements," the bench said. 

The top court was hearing a plea filed by academician Apoorvanand Jha and others. Last year, the Supreme Court stayed similar directives issued by Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh governments, asking eateries along the Kanwar Yatra route to display the names of their owners, staff and other details. 

Referring to a press release issued by the Uttar Pradesh government on June 25, Jha, said, "The new measures mandate the display of QR codes on all eateries along the kanwar route which reveal the names and identities of the owners, thereby achieving the same discriminatory profiling that was previously stayed by this court." -- PTI

