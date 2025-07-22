HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Rupee falls 5 paise to close at 86.36 against US dollar

Tue, 22 July 2025
20:08
The rupee pared initial gains and settled for the day down 5 paise at 86.36 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, amid uncertainty over the US-India trade deal ahead of the August 1 deadline. 

Forex traders said, all eyes are now on the outcome of India-US trade talks, especially as the August 1 deadline for potential tariffs on Indian exports draws near. 

The weakness in the American currency and softening of crude oil prices supported the rupee at lower levels, while foreign fund outflows and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed on the local unit and restricted the upside. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic unit opened at 86.26 against the greenback and touched an intra-day high of 86.22 and a low of 86.41 against the greenback. 

At the end of Tuesday's trading session, the local unit settled at 86.36 (provisional), down 5 paise over its previous closing price. 

On Monday, the rupee depreciated 15 paise to close at 86.31 against the US dollar. -- PTI

