Odisha bans sale of petrol, diesel in plastic bottles

01:01

File image





The state government also ordered petrol pumps in the state not to sell petrol and diesel to people coming with plastic bottles.





Inflammable substances were used in the Balsore student self-immolation case and also in Puri, where a 15-year-old girl was set ablaze by three miscreants after pouring inflammable substances on her body.





Odisha food supplies and consumer welfare minister Krushna Chandra Patra, on Monday, chairing a high-level meeting with stakeholders of the petroleum sector, asked them to strictly follow rules and ban the sale of fuel in plastic bottles.





The minister warned that strict action will be taken against persons illegally selling petrol on the roadside, in small shops in various parts of the state. -- PTI

The Odisha government on Monday banned sale of petrol and diesel in plastic bottles.