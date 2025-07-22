HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
No issues found: Air India ends probe into locking of Fuel Control Switch

Tue, 22 July 2025
14:28
Air India on Tuesday informed that it has concluded inspections on the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and 737 aircraft in its fleet and stated that no issues were found. 

Air India informed that Boeing 737 aircraft are part of the fleet of Air India Express. "Air India has completed precautionary inspections on the locking mechanism of Fuel Control Switch (FCS) on all Boeing 787 and Boeing 737 aircraft in its fleet. Boeing 737 aircraft are part of the fleet of Air India Express, Air India's low cost subsidiary. With this, the two airlines have complied with the directives of the DGCA issued on July 14, 2025," the statement read. 

Air India said that no issues were found with the locking mechanism of the Fuel Control Switch. "In the inspections, no issues were found with the said locking mechanism. Air India had started voluntary inspections on July 12 and completed them within the prescribed time limit set by the DGCA. 

The same has been communicated to the regulator," the statement read. MoS Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Monday informed the Parliament that no adverse trend was flagged/reported in reliability reports of Air India during the last six months in respect of AI171 that crashed in Ahmedabad last month. -- ANI

