Man out to watch kanwariya procession found dead

A 23-year-old man was found dead with injuries from a sharp-edged weapon in Muzaffarnagar, officials said on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Anuj Kumar.
The victim's family told police that Kumar had stepped out to witness the kanwar procession on Monday but did not return home. After a search, his body was found near a school with severe injuries to the throat.
Station House Officer Subhash Atri said the body has been sent for postmortem and a case of murder has been registered against unidentified assailants. Police said efforts are on to identify the accused based on CCTV footage from the area. -- PTI