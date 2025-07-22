HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Mamata unveils Rs 8,000-cr mass outreach programme ahead of 2026 polls

Tue, 22 July 2025
21:39
With less than a year to go for the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a massive grassroots outreach programme, similar to another welfare initiative launched before the 2021 polls. 

Unveiling the Rs 8,000-crore 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan' (Our Locality, Our Solution), at state secretariat Nabanna, Banerjee said her government will hold camps across all 80,000 booths in Bengal, where people can raise localised civic issues like broken roads, lack of drinking water taps, defunct streetlights or leaking school roofs and have them redressed through an on-spot administrative mechanism. 

The programme will begin from August 8. 

On December 1, 2020, Banerjee launched the 'Duare Sarkar' programme for delivery of services and welfare schemes at the doorsteps of the people through outreach camps held at the gram panchayat and municipal ward levels. 

"For the first time in India, people will decide their own solutions. This is true empowerment, this is what Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) looks like," Banerjee said, taking a dig at the Centre. 

"The BJP talks of self-reliance, but we are the ones implementing it," she said. 

Much like the 'Duare Sarkar', this new programme is being billed as a potential game-changer. 

Then too, with the BJP breathing down the TMC's neck, the ruling party had reached lakhs of people through welfare camps at the booth level. 

A dedicated task force led by Chief Secretary Manoj Pant will oversee the implementation of 'Amader Para, Amader Samadhan', with participation from senior officials of all relevant departments, including finance and public works. -- PTI

