Maha govt moves SC against 7/11 train blasts verdict

Tue, 22 July 2025
Maharashtra govt moves SC against Bombay HC verdict acquitting 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai train bomb blasts case. The SC to hear the plea on July 24. 

The Bombay High Court on Monday acquitted all 12 people who had been convicted by the trial court for their alleged role in the 2006 Mumbai Train blasts. This verdict was announced after 19 years. A special bench of the Bombay High Court ruled that the evidence relied on by the prosecution was not conclusive to convict the accused persons. The court then ordered the immediate release of all the accused. 

