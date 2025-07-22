Maha ex-deputy secretary booked for duping 19 govt officers of Rs 2.61 cr

00:19

File image





According to the Powai police station official, the FIR were registered against the retired bureaucrat Rajesh Shaligram Govil, who cheated people by falsely promising to transfer government residences located at Blue Bell Building, Hiranandani Gardens, Powai in their names.





The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Umesh Chandivade, under secretary, home department, he said.





Between July 2019 and 2021, people looking for flats in the building gave a total of Rs 2.61 crore to Govil with some of them taking loans to arrange money, said the official.





However, the flats were not registered in their names and when they asked Govil to return their money, he made some excuse or the other, according to the official.





Govil has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), and further investigation was underway, he added. -- PTI

The Mumbai police registered an FIR against a retired deputy secretary posted at Mantralaya in south Mumbai for allegedly duping 19 Maharashtra government officers and employees to the tune of Rs 2.61 crore in a housing scam, an official said on Monday.