HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Maha challenges acquittal all train blast accused in SC

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
21:08
image
The Maharashtra government has filed an appeal in the Supreme Court challenging yesterday's Bombay high court's decision to acquit twelve persons who were accused in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts. 

The plea was mentioned on Tuesday before a bench led by Chief Justice of India BR Gavai by Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta, who requested that the plea be taken up urgently by the top court. 

The Court listed the matter for hearing on Thursday, July 24. 

The high court had on Monday acquitted the twelve accused persons by noting that the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad failed to prove the offences beyond a reasonable doubt. 

In doing so, the high court set aside a September 2015 judgment of the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act court that had imposed the death penalty on 5 of the 12 accused persons and had sentenced the remaining 7 to life. 

Following the Bombay high courts' decision, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis expressed shock and said that the Maharashtra government will challenge it in the Supreme Court. 

The case is listed for hearing before the CJI's bench on Thursday. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha challenges acquittal all train blast accused in SC
LIVE! Maha challenges acquittal all train blast accused in SC

BSF raises first drone squadron to counter Pak UAV threat
BSF raises first drone squadron to counter Pak UAV threat

The Border Security Force (BSF) is raising a maiden 'drone squadron' for deployment along the India-Pakistan border. The squadron will comprise reconnaissance, surveillance and attack drones and specially-trained personnel.

Dhankhar's Exit Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Dhankhar's Exit Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation as Vice President has led to speculation about underlying political tensions and disagreements with the ruling alliance.

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankhar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

'Dhankhar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankhar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD