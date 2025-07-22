HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
LS proceedings adjourned till noon

Tue, 22 July 2025
11:45
Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the second consecutive day on Tuesday due to noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on Operation Sindoor, leading to the House being adjourned till 12 noon.

When the House met at 11 am, opposition MPs, including Congress, were on their feet, raising slogans and showing placards with their demand for discussion on Operation Sindoor, under which Indian armed forces carried out strikes on Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack. 

Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan appealed to the opposition members to go back to their seats so that the House can take up questions related to farmers during the designated time of Question Hour. 

"This day belongs to the farmers. Please allow the House to function so that we can discuss the issues related to poor, farmers and the village," he said. Speaker Om Birla intervened and told the opposition MPs that sloganeering and showing placards are not allowed inside the House. 

"You don't want the House to run. You don't want discussion on farmers issues. I can't allow sloganeering. You can't bring placards inside the House," he said. 

As the opposition members continued the protests, Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon. The House could not function on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday due to repeated adjournments following opposition protests over the demand of discussion on Operation Sindoor. -- PTI

The investigation for 7/11 blast in which 189 people died was under question mark from the very first month after the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad started arresting the accused from different parts of city. Within 10 days of blast by July...

Following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, an election to appoint his successor must be held 'as soon as possible' according to the Constitution. The article details the constitutional provisions regarding the election,...

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" for Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as the vice president than the health reasons cited by him, and said his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got...

New tiles laid in a Palghar house led to the discovery of a man's murder. Police are searching for his wife and her lover, the prime suspects, after his body was found buried beneath the tiles.

