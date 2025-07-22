Kharif Sowing Completed In 65% Of Area





Data from the Department of Agriculture showed that kharif sowing had been completed in around 65 per cent of the normal kharif area (109.66 million hectares) till July 18.Sowing will be completed by the first week of August if the monsoon continues to maintain its strong performance for the next few weeks.





Of the main kharif crops -- acreage under paddy -- the main food grains grown in India, is almost 12.3 per cent more than the food grains grown in the same period last year.





The area under arhar, urad, soybean and cotton continues to trail from last year, though the difference between the area covered under these crops during the same period last year and this year has narrowed week-on-week.





Overall, the cumulative southwest monsoon from June 1 to July 21 was almost 7 per cent more than normal.





-- Sanjeeb Mukherjee, Business Standard

India Meteorological Department data showed that rainfall from July 10-16 were almost 31 per cent above normal in North-West India.