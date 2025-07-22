HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Kerala man booked for abetting wife's suicide in Sharjah

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
19:09
image
A case has been registered against a 40-year-old man in connection with the death of his wife, Athulya (29), who was found hanging in their apartment, police said.

The incident took place inside the couple's flat in Sharjah, where the man is currently employed. 

Athulya was found dead under suspicious circumstances on Saturday.

Following a complaint from her parents, an FIR was registered by the Chavara Thekkumbhagam police against Satheesh, a native of Sasthamcotta in Kollam district.

He has been booked under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 85 (abetment of suicide of a woman), Section 115(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), Section 103(1) (cruelty by husband or relatives), and Section 118(1) (wrongful restraint or confinement).

He has also been booked under Sections 3 and 4 of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

According to the FIR, the accused had allegedly harassed his wife since their marriage in 2014, over "dissatisfaction with the dowry".

The complaint states that two days before her death, he "physically assaulted herhitting her on the head with a plate and kicking her in the stomach."

An eight-member team, led by Thekkumbhagam station house officer S Sreekumar, has been constituted to investigate the case.

Athulya's body is expected to be brought home after the completion of the post-mortem and other formalities in Sharjah, police added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire breaks out in AI plane's aux power unit at Delhi
LIVE! Fire breaks out in AI plane's aux power unit at Delhi

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

Will Rain Wreck India's Must-Win Test?
Will Rain Wreck India's Must-Win Test?

Rain delays, pitch uncertainty, and high stakes-it's all building up to a classic Old Trafford showdown, weather permitting.

Pahalgam massacre: 3 months on, attackers still at large
Pahalgam massacre: 3 months on, attackers still at large

The officials said that intelligence agencies had been alerted about the possibility of a terror attack, but the inputs were utilised at another place, some 90 kilometres away from the site where the attack took place, resulting in a key...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD