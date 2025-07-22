J-K: Bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims meets with accident, 4 injured

20:26





Four pilgrims were injured and have been shifted to the District Hospital Ramban.





A crane is on site to clear the damaged bus from the tunnel.





Medical superintendent at district hospital Ramban, Dr Sudarshan Katoch, said, "Four injured patients were brought here. They are in a stable condition... They were returning to Jammu."





Tehsildar Ramban Deep Kumar said, "The accident occurred around 2.30 pm. The four pilgrims have suffered minor injuries. Their CT and MRI scans have been done. If needed, we will also refer them to Jammu. Right now, everyone's condition is normal."





Amarnath Yatra is an annual pilgrimage to the Amarnath cave, where devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva.





The 38-day annual Amarnath pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high holy cave shrine in south Kashmir began on July 3 and will conclude on August 9. -- ANI

