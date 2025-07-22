Is PM's curt message a clue to Dhankar's resignation?

12:21

Amidst the opposition raising concerns over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP MP Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad stated that he was admitted to AIIMS a few days ago and resigned due to health reasons.





Speaking to ANI, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said, "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's health was not good and he was also admitted to AIIMS some days ago. He resigned due to health reasons".





Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed that citing health reasons for the resignation seemed to be an excuse, but in reality, it appeared that he was hurt by the BJP government challenging his privileges. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari claimed that Dhankhar tendered his resignation under "some pressure". "Only he knows the health reasons for which he resigned, but it appears that he has given this resignation under some pressure. He must have been hurt in some way by the BJP challenging his privileges in Rajya Sabha. There must be some reason why he resigned; health reasons seem to be an excuse, but in reality, it seems that he is hurt by this government," the RJD leader said. -- ANI

PM Narendra Modi shares a message on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation. It says, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."