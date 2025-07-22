HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Is PM's curt message a clue to Dhankar's resignation?

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
12:21
File pic.
File pic.
PM Narendra Modi shares a message on Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation. It says, "Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji has got many opportunities to serve our country in various capacities, including as the Vice President of India. Wishing him good health."

Amidst the opposition raising concerns over the sudden resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, BJP MP Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad stated that he was admitted to AIIMS a few days ago and resigned due to health reasons. 

Speaking to ANI, Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said, "Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's health was not good and he was also admitted to AIIMS some days ago. He resigned due to health reasons".

Earlier, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mrityunjay Tiwari claimed that citing health reasons for the resignation seemed to be an excuse, but in reality, it appeared that he was hurt by the BJP government challenging his privileges. Speaking to ANI, Tiwari claimed that Dhankhar tendered his resignation under "some pressure". "Only he knows the health reasons for which he resigned, but it appears that he has given this resignation under some pressure. He must have been hurt in some way by the BJP challenging his privileges in Rajya Sabha. There must be some reason why he resigned; health reasons seem to be an excuse, but in reality, it seems that he is hurt by this government," the RJD leader said. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Is PM's curt message a clue to Dhankar's resignation?
LIVE! Is PM's curt message a clue to Dhankar's resignation?

Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post
Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as vice president on health grounds, good health, and acknowledged his service to the country.

This MP chairs RS proceedings after Dhankhar's resignation
This MP chairs RS proceedings after Dhankhar's resignation

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the morning session after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to medical reasons.

British F-35 jet stranded in India for over month flies back
British F-35 jet stranded in India for over month flies back

A British F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram over a month ago, has flown back to Darwin, Australia after completing maintenance.

Man found buried under floor tiles; wife, lover under lens
Man found buried under floor tiles; wife, lover under lens

New tiles laid in a Palghar house led to the discovery of a man's murder. Police are searching for his wife and her lover, the prime suspects, after his body was found buried beneath the tiles.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD