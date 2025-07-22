Intriguing, mystery, enigma, riddle: Cong on Dhankar's resignation

10:30

Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "First of all. I wish the Vice President of India a very healthy and long life. However, his resignation remains somewhat of a riddle which is at the moment wrapped in a mystery and rolled in an enigma. Because the abrupt circumstances or the abrupt manner in which he resigned without any attendant circumstances to accentuate it is intriguing for the lack of a better word and while not wanting to transgress and intrude into the health of the Vice President, if it is at all a health issue, it would be helpful that since he holds the second highest constitutional office, if he would shed some light on the circumstances which have left led to the decision."