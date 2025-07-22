HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Intriguing, mystery, enigma, riddle: Cong on Dhankar's resignation

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
10:30
image
Congress MP Manish Tewari says, "First of all. I wish the Vice President of India a very healthy and long life. However, his resignation remains somewhat of a riddle which is at the moment wrapped in a mystery and rolled in an enigma. Because the abrupt circumstances or the abrupt manner in which he resigned without any attendant circumstances to accentuate it is intriguing for the lack of a better word and while not wanting to transgress and intrude into the health of the Vice President, if it is at all a health issue, it would be helpful that since he holds the second highest constitutional office, if he would shed some light on the circumstances which have left led to the decision."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! SC to hear on July 24 Maha govt's plea against 7/11 verdict
LIVE! SC to hear on July 24 Maha govt's plea against 7/11 verdict

Dhankhar resigns: What happens when VP steps down mid-term
Dhankhar resigns: What happens when VP steps down mid-term

Following Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as Vice President, an election to appoint his successor must be held 'as soon as possible' according to the Constitution. The article details the constitutional provisions regarding the election,...

'Something very serious' happened: Cong on Dhankhar exit
'Something very serious' happened: Cong on Dhankhar exit

The Congress on Tuesday claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" for Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as the vice president than the health reasons cited by him, and said his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got...

How ATS Messed Up 7/11 Case
How ATS Messed Up 7/11 Case

The investigation for 7/11 blast in which 189 people died was under question mark from the very first month after the Mumbai Anti-Terrorism Squad started arresting the accused from different parts of city. Within 10 days of blast by July...

Pune techie booked for filing false rape complaint
Pune techie booked for filing false rape complaint

The case took a dramatic turn after the investigation revealed the 'delivery agent' was the friend of the woman who visited the flat with her consent.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD