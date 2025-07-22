HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian hospitalised after violent racist attack in Ireland

Tue, 22 July 2025
23:37
 An Indian man in his 40s was hospitalised following what has been dubbed mindless, racist violence in a suburb of the Irish capital of Dublin, with the Indian Ambassador to Ireland calling for the perpetrators to be brought to justice. 

According to local reports, the victim had arrived in Ireland a few weeks ago when he was targeted in an assault at Parkhill Road in Tallaght on Saturday evening. 

The Gardai, as the police are known in Ireland, have opened an investigation into the case. 

"Garda in Tallaght were alerted to an incident at Parkhill Road, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on the evening of Saturday 19th July, 2025, at approximately 6pm," the local police said in a statement. 

Garda attended the scene and a male, aged in his 40s was taken to Tallaght University Hospital with injuries, the statement added. 

Indian Ambassador to Ireland Akhilesh Mishra was among those taking to social media to express his shock over the attack and also questioned some of the Irish media coverage of the violent assault. 

How can an ALLEGED' assault cause such horrible injury and bleeding? Aghast at the insensitivity & obfuscation of RTE [Ireland's national media outlet] Hope the perpetrators are brought to justice, he posted on X. 

The Irish Independent' newspaper reported that the Fine Gael party Councillor for Tallaght South, Baby Pereppadan, met with the man on Monday and said he remains in shock. -- PTI

