INDIA bloc protests against Bihar SIR at Parliament

Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stood at the steps of the Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be stopped. Multiple leaders were seen carrying posters condemning the revision exercise, holding placards calling it a "stealing of Indian Rights," "death of democracy," and more. The issue of Bihar SIR has been a contentious one with INDIA bloc MPs demanding a discussion on it in the parliament. -- ANI

The party leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that voting rights of people are being taken away.