INDIA bloc protests against Bihar SIR at Parliament

Tue, 22 July 2025
12:14
The party leaders of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) on Tuesday protested against the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, alleging that voting rights of people are being taken away. 

Multiple leaders, including Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stood at the steps of the Parliament at Makar Dwar and protested against the Bihar SIR, calling for the exercise to be stopped. Multiple leaders were seen carrying posters condemning the revision exercise, holding placards calling it a "stealing of Indian Rights," "death of democracy," and more. The issue of Bihar SIR has been a contentious one with INDIA bloc MPs demanding a discussion on it in the parliament. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as vice president on health grounds, good health, and acknowledged his service to the country.

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the morning session after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to medical reasons.

A British F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram over a month ago, has flown back to Darwin, Australia after completing maintenance.

New tiles laid in a Palghar house led to the discovery of a man's murder. Police are searching for his wife and her lover, the prime suspects, after his body was found buried beneath the tiles.

