IMD issues orange alert for heavy rains in Konkan, ghats

Tue, 22 July 2025
15:44
File pic
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for parts of Konkan and ghat areas of western Maharashtra, forecasting heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on Tuesday. 

The orange alert has been issued for Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts, and ghat areas of Satara and Kolhapur, the IMD said. The department also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and several other districts, and the ghat areas of Nashik and Pune. Local authorities have been asked to remain vigilant for flooding and traffic disruptions. -- PTI

