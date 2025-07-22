HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

IIT Kharagpur student chokes on medicine, dies

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
23:04
image
A second-year B Tech student of IIT Kharagpur died after choking on medicines, an official said on Tuesday. 

The institute spokesperson told PTI that Chandradeep Pawar from Madhya Pradesh gulped some medicines prescribed by his doctor after dinner on Monday night but complained of difficulty in breathing soon after. 

He was taken to the institute hospital inside the campus at around 11 pm and succumbed to death shortly afterwards. 

While the spokesperson said prima facie it appeared the pill choked inside his airway, the post-mortem details will confirm the exact reason behind the death. 

The spokesperson said by all accounts, the tragic death of Pawar appears to be accidental, but the institute stands committed to prevent recurrence of such incidents in every possible way. 

Pawar was a boarder in Nehru Hall of the campus. Pawar, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was a second-year student of electrical engineering. 

The institute has ordered an internal inquiry into his death. Last Friday, the body of Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year student of Mechanical Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Five Kuki militants killed in 'internal clash' in Manipur
LIVE! Five Kuki militants killed in 'internal clash' in Manipur

AI flight's aux power unit catches fire after Delhi landing
AI flight's aux power unit catches fire after Delhi landing

An Air India A321 plane's auxiliary power unit caught fire after landing at the Delhi airport. All passengers and crew members are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for investigations.

Oppn rallies behind Dhankhar, urges Modi to intervene
Oppn rallies behind Dhankhar, urges Modi to intervene

Several opposition MPs, who had previously criticized former Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, are now praising him following his sudden resignation, with some even requesting him to reconsider.

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankhar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

'Dhankhar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankhar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD