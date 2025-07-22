IIT Kharagpur student chokes on medicine, dies

23:04





The institute spokesperson told PTI that Chandradeep Pawar from Madhya Pradesh gulped some medicines prescribed by his doctor after dinner on Monday night but complained of difficulty in breathing soon after.





He was taken to the institute hospital inside the campus at around 11 pm and succumbed to death shortly afterwards.





While the spokesperson said prima facie it appeared the pill choked inside his airway, the post-mortem details will confirm the exact reason behind the death.





The spokesperson said by all accounts, the tragic death of Pawar appears to be accidental, but the institute stands committed to prevent recurrence of such incidents in every possible way.





Pawar was a boarder in Nehru Hall of the campus. Pawar, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh, was a second-year student of electrical engineering.





The institute has ordered an internal inquiry into his death. Last Friday, the body of Ritam Mondal, a fourth-year student of Mechanical Engineering, was found hanging in his hostel room. -- PTI

