Follow Rediff on:      
Home Ministry notifies resignation of VP Dhankhar

Tue, 22 July 2025
12:47
The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday was informed about the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification regarding the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with immediate effect. Soon after the House met for the Question Hour at 12 noon, Ghanshyam Tiwari, who was in the Chair, informed members about the notification. 

"The Ministry of Home Affairs, vide notification dated July 22, 2025, has conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67 (A) of the Constitution with immediate effect," Tiwari announced. Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. -- PTI

LIVE! Is PM's curt message a clue to Dhankar's resignation?

Dhankhar got many opportunities: Modi's cryptic post

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished Jagdeep Dhankhar, who resigned as vice president on health grounds, good health, and acknowledged his service to the country.

This MP chairs RS proceedings after Dhankhar's resignation

Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh chaired the morning session after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation due to medical reasons.

British F-35 jet stranded in India for over month flies back

A British F-35B fighter jet, which made an emergency landing in Thiruvananthapuram over a month ago, has flown back to Darwin, Australia after completing maintenance.

Man found buried under floor tiles; wife, lover under lens

New tiles laid in a Palghar house led to the discovery of a man's murder. Police are searching for his wife and her lover, the prime suspects, after his body was found buried beneath the tiles.

