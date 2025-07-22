Home Ministry notifies resignation of VP Dhankhar

12:47





"The Ministry of Home Affairs, vide notification dated July 22, 2025, has conveyed the resignation of Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar under Article 67 (A) of the Constitution with immediate effect," Tiwari announced. Vice President of India is ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha. -- PTI

