Follow Rediff on:      
Himachal rains death toll rises to 132, with 432 roads blocked

Tue, 22 July 2025
15:45
The death toll amid the relentless monsoon in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 132 with 74 deaths directly attributed to rain-related incidents and 58 caused by road accidents, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA). 

According to the report by SEOC, the rainfall has caused widespread disruption across the state, blocking 432 roads, disabling 534 power distribution transformers (DTRs), and affecting 197 water supply schemes.

The SEOC report paints a grim picture of mounting infrastructural distress. District Mandi remained the worst-hit with 260 roads blocked, while Kullu reported the highest number of disrupted DTRs at 123. Water supply disruptions were spread across several regions, with Kullu (44) and Chamba (57) being among the most affected.

