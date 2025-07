16:47

As part of the centenary celebrations of Guru Dutt, Ultra Media & Entertainment Group, in association with NFDC-NFAI, will be presenting a nationwide theatrical retrospective of his most iconic films, meticulously restored and reintroduced for today's audiences. From August 8th to 10th, over 250 cinemas across India will screen the newly restored versions of Guru Dutt's masterpieces, including Pyaasa, Aar Paar, Chaudhvin Ka Chand, Mr. & Mrs. 55, & Baaz.