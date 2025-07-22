Five Kuki militants killed in 'internal clash' in Manipur

22:21

File image





The incident occurred at the remote Deivaijang village, about 53 km from the district headquarters Noney, on late Monday night.





The circumstances surrounding the killing of five cadres of the Chin Kuki Mizo Army were yet to be ascertained, but it is suspected to be the result of some internal dispute, the official said.





Further details are awaited, the official added.





Meanwhile, the CKMA said in a statement in local dialect: "Due to misunderstandings and certain malicious intentions, five of our cadres were killed, a significant loss to both our organisation and our community."





Formed two years ago, CKMA is not a signatory to the suspension of operations pact with the Centre, which was inked way back in 2008. -- PTI

Five cadres of a Kuki militant outfit were shot dead during a suspected internal clash at Deivaijang village in Noney district of Manipur, officials said on Tuesday.