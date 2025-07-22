HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire breaks out in AI plane's aux power unit at Delhi

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
19:04
File image
File image
An Air India plane's auxiliary power unit caught fire after landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday afternoon, and all passengers and crew members are safe. 

"Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design," an airline spokesperson said in a statement. 

The spokesperson said there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe. 

"The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the spokesperson added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Fire breaks out in AI plane's aux power unit at Delhi
LIVE! Fire breaks out in AI plane's aux power unit at Delhi

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

Will Rain Wreck India's Must-Win Test?
Will Rain Wreck India's Must-Win Test?

Rain delays, pitch uncertainty, and high stakes-it's all building up to a classic Old Trafford showdown, weather permitting.

Pahalgam massacre: 3 months on, attackers still at large
Pahalgam massacre: 3 months on, attackers still at large

The officials said that intelligence agencies had been alerted about the possibility of a terror attack, but the inputs were utilised at another place, some 90 kilometres away from the site where the attack took place, resulting in a key...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD