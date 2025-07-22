HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Fire breaks out in AI plane's aux power unit at Delhi

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
19:04
File image
File image
An Air India plane's auxiliary power unit caught fire after landing at the Delhi airport on Tuesday afternoon, and all passengers and crew members are safe. 

"Flight AI 315, operating from Hong Kong to Delhi on 22 July 2025, experienced an auxiliary power unit fire shortly after it had landed and parked at the gate. The incident occurred while passengers had begun disembarking, and the APU was automatically shut down as per system design," an airline spokesperson said in a statement. 

The spokesperson said there was some damage to the aircraft, while passengers and crew members disembarked normally and are safe. 

"The aircraft has been grounded for further investigations and the regulator has been duly notified," the spokesperson added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BSF raises drone squadron for Pak border after Op Sindoor
LIVE! BSF raises drone squadron for Pak border after Op Sindoor

Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?

What piques the narrative is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah decide on crucial matters, they play it close to their chest, and revel in springing a surprise.

'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

When A Vice President Resigned For The First Time
When A Vice President Resigned For The First Time

Vice President V V Giri's resignation in 1969 triggered political upheavals that saw the ruling party defy its own presidential nominee, the expulsion of a sitting prime minister by her party president, and a historic split in the Indian...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD