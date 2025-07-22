HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Far deeper reasons for Dhankhar's resignation: Cong

Tue, 22 July 2025
The Congress on Tuesday claimed that there are "far deeper reasons" for Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation as the vice president than the health reasons cited by him, and said his resignation speaks highly of him but poorly of those who got him elected to the post.
   
Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Dhankhar chaired the Business Advisory Committee of the Rajya Sabha at 12.30 pm on Monday.
 
"It was attended by most members, including Leader of the House JP Nadda and the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju. After some discussion, the BAC decided to meet again at 4:30 PM," he pointed out in a post on X.
 
At 4:30 pm, the BAC reassembled under the chairmanship of Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar, Ramesh said.
 
"It waited for Shri Nadda and Shri Rijiju to arrive. They never came. Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar was not personally informed that the two senior Ministers were not attending. Rightly he took umbrage and rescheduled the BAC for today at 1 PM," Ramesh claimed.
 
So "something very serious" happened yesterday between 1 PM and 4:30 PM to account for the deliberate absence of Nadda and Rijiju from the second BAC yesterday, he said in a post on Tuesday.
 
"Now in a truly unprecedented move, Shri Jagdeep Dhankar has resigned. He has given health reasons for doing so. Those should be respected. But it is also a fact that  there are far deeper reasons for his resignation," Ramesh claimed.
 
While always lauding post-2014 India, he spoke fearlessly for the welfare of farmers, forcefully against what he called 'ahankar (arrogance)' in public life, and strongly on judicial accountability and restraint, the Congress leader said.
 
"To the extent possible under the current G2 ruling regime, he tried to accommodate the Opposition. He was a stickler for norms, proprieties, and protocol, which he believed were being consistently disregarded in both his capacities," Ramesh said.
 
"Jagdeep Dhankar's resignation speaks highly of him. It also speaks poorly of those who had got him elected as Vice President in the first instance," he said. -- PTI

