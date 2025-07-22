EC to soon initiate process to hold Vice Presidential polls

23:18





Though there is no official word yet, the sources said with the Union home ministry officially notifying Dhankhar's resignation on Tuesday, the process to hold the election for his successor could commence soon.





The Constitution says in case a vice president dies in office or resigns or is removed, the poll to elect the next person to the office should be held "as soon as possible".





The next vice president will get a full five-year term in office, according to constitutional provisions.





Dhankhar resigned with immediate effect on Monday, citing health grounds.





The members of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, including those nominated, elect the vice president. -- PTI

