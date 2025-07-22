Don't know how to play rummy: Maha minister

15:04

Rohit Pawar @RRPSpeaks shared the video of the minister allegedly playing rummy





The Nationalist Congress Party leader warned of legal action against politicians who "defamed" him by sharing his video.





A political storm erupted on Sunday after NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar posted a video clip of Kokate purportedly playing rummy on his mobile phone during the monsoon session of the state legislature.





On Monday, Pawar's colleague Jitendra Awhad posted two videos, claiming Kokate was playing 'Junglee rummy' on his mobile phone during the monsoon session. Amid the growing clamour for Kokate's resignation, NCP state president Sunil Tatkare on Monday said the party head and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar will take a serious note of the video and talk to the minister accordingly.





"I don't know how to play online rummy. One needs an OTP, and a bank account needs to be linked to play the game. One can check if my mobile phone is linked to any such game. I was trying to skip a game which popped up on my screen for 10 to 15 seconds," Kokate told a press conference here. Asked about demands for his resignation, the minister retorted, "Tell me what has happened for which the resignation has been demanded. Have I molested someone? Have I stolen something or decided against farmers? Do I have a criminal background?" Kokate said he will sue the opposition leaders who tried to "defame" him by circulating only a part of the video.





"They haven't shown the full video. It would have cleared the facts. This is a small issue and it has been stretched too far," he added. The NCP leader said he would write to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar, and the legislative assembly speaker to conduct a thorough inquiry into the matter. "If the video is proved right, I will tender my resignation. The CM or Deputy CM can give a statement during the winter session of the state legislature, and I will tender my resignation to the Governor without even meeting the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister," Kokate added.





Fadnavis on Monday expressed his disapproval over Kokate's video clip. Responding to the chief minister's remarks, Kokate said, "The CM's reaction is based on media reports. It's true I didn't brief him". Kokate asserted that he has been following the rules and regulations of the state legislature for the last 25 years. Kokate, who represents the Sinnar constituency in Nashik district, is not a stranger to controversies. His remarks had embarrassed the NCP in the past.





A huge row erupted in April when Kokate stated that farmers do not spend money received from agriculture schemes on intended purposes, but instead use it for engagement ceremonies and weddings. As his remarks drew condemnation, he expressed remorse and tendered an apology. -- PTI

