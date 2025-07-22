HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Doctors remove 30 fibroids from Indore woman's uterus

Tue, 22 July 2025
Representational image
A 45-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh's Indore got a new lease of life after doctors of a government hospital removed 30 fibroids from her uterus, curing her of a painful condition, an official from the health department said on Tuesday. 

Dr Sumitra Yadav, who heads the gynaecology and obstetrics department at the Maharaja Tukoji Rao Hospital (MTH), said the woman was unable to conceive after many years of marriage and had been undergoing treatment for infertility. 

"The fibroids in the uterus had caused the patient's stomach to swell, making her appear seven months pregnant. It was a painful condition, and she suffered from indigestion along with other health concerns," she said. 

A team of five doctors specialising in surgery performed myomectomy on the woman on July 17. Dr Yadav said, "During the two-hour surgery, 30 small and big fibroids were removed from the woman's uterus. Their length ranged from 1 to 8 cm." The woman's condition was monitored, and when she was found healthy, she was discharged from the hospital on Monday, she said. PTI

