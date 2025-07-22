Dhankhar third Vice President to quit mid-term

00:15





Earlier, Vice President VV Giri, who had taken over as the acting president after the death of incumbent Zakir Hussain on May 3, 1969, had resigned from the post.





Giri resigned as the vice president on July 2, 1969 to contest the presidential election as an independent candidate.





He also became the first vice president not to complete his term in office.





Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat resigned from the post on July 21, 2007, after being defeated in the presidential election against Congress-led UPA nominee Pratibha Patil.





After Shekhawat's resignation, the vice president's post was vacant for 21 days, before Mohammad Hamid Ansari was elected to the position.





Vice Presidents R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma and K R Narayanan too had resigned from their posts, but after their election as the president.





Krishan Kant was the only vice president to die in office. He passed away on July 27, 2002. -- PTI

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday became the third vice president to have resigned mid-term.