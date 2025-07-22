HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

Dhankhar third Vice President to quit mid-term

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
00:15
image
Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday became the third vice president to have resigned mid-term. 

Earlier, Vice President VV Giri, who had taken over as the acting president after the death of incumbent Zakir Hussain on May 3, 1969, had resigned from the post. 

Giri resigned as the vice president on July 2, 1969 to contest the presidential election as an independent candidate. 

He also became the first vice president not to complete his term in office. 

Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat resigned from the post on July 21, 2007, after being defeated in the presidential election against Congress-led UPA nominee Pratibha Patil. 

After Shekhawat's resignation, the vice president's post was vacant for 21 days, before Mohammad Hamid Ansari was elected to the position. 

Vice Presidents R Venkataraman, Shankar Dayal Sharma and K R Narayanan too had resigned from their posts, but after their election as the president. 

Krishan Kant was the only vice president to die in office. He passed away on July 27, 2002. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Vice President Dhankhar Resigns Citing Medical Reasons
Vice President Dhankhar Resigns Citing Medical Reasons

Vice President Dhankhar had in March this year undergone an angioplasty at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi.

From 'Reluctant Politician' To Vice President
From 'Reluctant Politician' To Vice President

While naming him as the NDA candidate for the Vice President's post, the BJP had described him as 'Kisan putra', a move seen in the political circles aimed at reaching out to the politically significant Jat community which had...

LIVE! Dhankhar third Vice President to quit mid-term
LIVE! Dhankhar third Vice President to quit mid-term

What Dhankar Said In Rajya Sabha On Monday
What Dhankar Said In Rajya Sabha On Monday

'Dialogue and discussion, not conflict, are the way forward.''Internal fighting strengthens our enemies and provides material to divide us.'

Opposition questions Dhankhar's sudden resignation
Opposition questions Dhankhar's sudden resignation

The opposition has raised questions regarding Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation as the vice president, with concerns about the reasons behind his decision and its timing.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD