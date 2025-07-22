'Dhankar's exit indication of impending political storm'

11:05





He said that Dhankar's resignation comes after two ministers, including Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, failed to attend the afternoon meeting on Monday. "Yesterday, I was also there, and he was also present in the meeting. He was fine and in good health... In the second meeting, Union Minister JP Nadda did not attend, and subsequently, a resignation occurred, so it is not related to health issues. It is a serious matter that the VP resigned during the ongoing session. This is an indication of impending (political) storm," Baghel told reporters.





Earlier, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh claimed that there was more to Dhankar's "unexpected" resignation as Vice President than meets the eye. "The sudden resignation of the Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha is as shocking as it is unimaginable. Until around 5 PM this evening, I was with him, along with several other MPs, and at 7:30 PM, I had a phone conversation with him. Undoubtedly, Jagdeep Dhankhar should prioritise his health above all else. However, it is also clear that there is more to his completely unexpected resignation than meets the eye. Nevertheless, this is not the time for speculation," the Congress leader posted on X. -- ANI

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday morning expressed doubts over the "health reasons" cited by Jagdeep Dhankar for his resignation as Vice President of India, saying it was an indication of "an impending political storm".