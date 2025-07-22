HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Dhankar was partisan: Shiv Sena-UBT

Tue, 22 July 2025
On Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's resignation, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "Despite his health situation, he used to conduct parliamentary proceedings. This is the first time a Vice President has resigned in such a shocking manner and hope we get to know more... There should be no disruption in the proceedings of the House and in his work as a Vice President and a Chairman." 

On Congress MP Jairam Ramesh's tweet, she says, "For the first time in the history of India, a no-confidence motion was signed by over 50 members of the Parliament because of the partisan manner in which the House was being conducted. He (VP Jagdeep Dhankhar) was partisan. It is for the government to tell us what was the reason for the sudden resignation, because he seemed in fine health." 

On discussion on Operation Sindoor, she says, "Considering the Monsoon session was the first session conducted after Pahalgam attack and Operation Sindoor... we were hoping this would be prioritised. The government did not seem to prioritise it. We look forward to engaging in the discussion and speaking up for questions in the minds of people in the country and getting answers from the government of India."

