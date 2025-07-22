HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Delivery agent caught urinating in lift of Palghar building

Tue, 22 July 2025
09:47
Representational image
A food delivery agent was caught urinating inside the lift of a building in Maharashtra's Palghar district, following which residents allegedly beat him up and handed him over to police, officials said. 

The incident took place on Monday at the high-rise residential building in Bolinj area of Virar and the delivery agent's act was captured on a CCTV camera installed inside the elevator, they said.

A clip of the incident went viral on social media after being shared by some residents and drew widespread condemnation.

Earlier on Monday, some residents were alarmed with a stench in the lift. When they checked the CCTV footage, they found a person, wearing the uniform of a food delivery company, looking around briefly and urinating in a corner of the lift. Several angry residents confronted the delivery agent when he returned to the premises a short while later. 

After a heated argument with him, the residents allegedly beat him up before taking him to the Bolinj police station. Confirming the incident, an official from the Bolinj police station on Monday night said they were inquiring into the matter. 

"We have received a complaint from the residents regarding a delivery person urinating in the lift. The CCTV footage has been submitted as evidence. We are verifying the identity of the delivery agent and recording statements from both sides," the official said. 

Many residents took to social media, posting the CCTV footage and demanding strict action against such behaviour. The police asked residents to refrain from taking the law into their hands. 

"While the act of the delivery boy was highly objectionable, the matter should have been reported to the police immediately rather than resorting to violence," the official said. The police have not registered any case so far in connection with the incident, he said. PTI

