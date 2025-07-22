Defamation case: HC grants Lakshmi Puri time to consider Gokhale's apology

18:34





A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar passed the order after Puri's counsel said he had not received the copy of the fresh affidavit filed by Gokhale in the matter.





The court on July 8 refused to accept the written apology of Gokhale in the case, while asking him to file a fresh affidavit in the matter.





Senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for Gokhale, on Tuesday said a fresh affidavit had been filed.





Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Puri, then said he needed time to examine the document as he received a copy in the court itself before the hearing.





The bench considered the submissions and posted the hearing on July 24.





The court is dealing with Gokhale's appeal against a single judge's July 1, 2024 verdict restraining the TMC leader from publishing further on social media or any online platform against Puri.





The single judge directed him to apologise to her and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages. -- PTI

The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted time to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri to peruse an affidavit filed by TMC MP Saket Gokhale tendering apology for his alleged defamatory utterances against her.