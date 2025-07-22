HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Defamation case: HC grants Lakshmi Puri time to consider Gokhale's apology

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
18:34
image
The Delhi high court on Tuesday granted time to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri to peruse an affidavit filed by TMC MP Saket Gokhale tendering apology for his alleged defamatory utterances against her. 

A bench of Justices Anil Kshetarpal and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar passed the order after Puri's counsel said he had not received the copy of the fresh affidavit filed by Gokhale in the matter. 

The court on July 8 refused to accept the written apology of Gokhale in the case, while asking him to file a fresh affidavit in the matter. 

Senior advocate Amit Sibal, appearing for Gokhale, on Tuesday said a fresh affidavit had been filed. 

Senior advocate Maninder Singh, representing Puri, then said he needed time to examine the document as he received a copy in the court itself before the hearing. 

The bench considered the submissions and posted the hearing on July 24. 

The court is dealing with Gokhale's appeal against a single judge's July 1, 2024 verdict restraining the TMC leader from publishing further on social media or any online platform against Puri. 

The single judge directed him to apologise to her and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BSF raises drone squadron for Pak border after Op Sindoor
LIVE! BSF raises drone squadron for Pak border after Op Sindoor

Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?

What piques the narrative is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah decide on crucial matters, they play it close to their chest, and revel in springing a surprise.

'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

When A Vice President Resigned For The First Time
When A Vice President Resigned For The First Time

Vice President V V Giri's resignation in 1969 triggered political upheavals that saw the ruling party defy its own presidential nominee, the expulsion of a sitting prime minister by her party president, and a historic split in the Indian...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD