HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Cabinet approves India-UK free trade pact: Sources

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
20:33
image
The cabinet on Tuesday approved the free trade agreement between India and the UK, which will be signed in London on July 24, sources said. 

The pact, officially called as comprehensive economic and trade agreement, will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London. 

Modi's four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives begins Wednesday. 

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will accompany the prime minister. 

The two countries announced the conclusion of the negotiations for the trade agreement on May 6. 

The trade pact proposes to remove taxes on the export of labour-intensive products such as leather, footwear and clothing, while making imports of whisky and cars from Britain cheaper, in a bid to double trade between the two economies to $120 billion by 2030. 

The pact has chapters on issues including goods, services, innovation, government procurement, and intellectual property rights. 

The text of the agreement is generally signed by the commerce ministers from both countries. 

Once the free trade agreement is signed, it will require approval from the British Parliament before it can take effect. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha challenges acquittal all train blast accused in SC
LIVE! Maha challenges acquittal all train blast accused in SC

BSF raises first drone squadron to counter Pak UAV threat
BSF raises first drone squadron to counter Pak UAV threat

The Border Security Force (BSF) is raising a maiden 'drone squadron' for deployment along the India-Pakistan border. The squadron will comprise reconnaissance, surveillance and attack drones and specially-trained personnel.

Dhankhar's Exit Leaves More Questions Than Answers
Dhankhar's Exit Leaves More Questions Than Answers

Jagdeep Dhankhar's sudden resignation as Vice President has led to speculation about underlying political tensions and disagreements with the ruling alliance.

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankhar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

'Dhankhar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankhar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD