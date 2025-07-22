Cabinet approves India-UK free trade pact: Sources

20:33





The pact, officially called as comprehensive economic and trade agreement, will be signed during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to London.





Modi's four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives begins Wednesday.





Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will accompany the prime minister.





The two countries announced the conclusion of the negotiations for the trade agreement on May 6.





The trade pact proposes to remove taxes on the export of labour-intensive products such as leather, footwear and clothing, while making imports of whisky and cars from Britain cheaper, in a bid to double trade between the two economies to $120 billion by 2030.





The pact has chapters on issues including goods, services, innovation, government procurement, and intellectual property rights.





The text of the agreement is generally signed by the commerce ministers from both countries.





Once the free trade agreement is signed, it will require approval from the British Parliament before it can take effect. -- PTI

