HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BSF raises drone squadron for Pak border after Op Sindoor

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
18:06
File image
File image
The Border Security Force is raising a maiden "drone squadron" for deployment along the India-Pakistan border even as it has begun "hardening" its defences and posts against lethal UAV attacks in the wake of lessons drawn during Operation Sindoor. 

The squadron, to be based in specific border outposts (BoPs) at this front, will comprise an assortment of reconnaissance, surveillance and attack drones or unmanned aerial vehicles and specially-trained personnel who can operate these machines, official sources in the security establishment told PTI. 

The squadron will be navigated by a control room based in the western command headquarters of the BSF in Chandigarh, the sources said. 

The BSF is primarily tasked to guard the India-Pakistan international border. 

The decision to raise the unit was taken after a recent review of the strengths, weaknesses and threats facing the force post-Operation Sindoor. 

The operation was launched by India to strike at terrorist and defence bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a retaliation against the Pahalgam attack of April 22 in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed in the Baisaran meadows. 

The BSF actively participated in the operation, launched on May 7, along with the Army. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BSF raises drone squadron for Pak border after Op Sindoor
LIVE! BSF raises drone squadron for Pak border after Op Sindoor

Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?

What piques the narrative is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah decide on crucial matters, they play it close to their chest, and revel in springing a surprise.

'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

When A Vice President Resigned For The First Time
When A Vice President Resigned For The First Time

Vice President V V Giri's resignation in 1969 triggered political upheavals that saw the ruling party defy its own presidential nominee, the expulsion of a sitting prime minister by her party president, and a historic split in the Indian...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD