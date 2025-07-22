HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boeing delivers three Apache choppers to Indian Army

Tue, 22 July 2025
13:16
American aerospace major Boeing on Tuesday delivered three Apache attack choppers to the Indian Army, officials said. The company delivered the AH-64E Apaches choppers as part of a contract to supply six helicopters to the Indian Army. 

The AH-64 Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army. 

"These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly," the Army said in a social media post. In 2020, Boeing completed delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and signed a contract to supply six AH-64Es for the Indian Army. The delivery of the Indian Army's Apaches was scheduled to begin in 2024. -- PTI

