Boeing delivers three Apache choppers to Indian Army

The AH-64 Apache is one of the world's most advanced multi-role combat helicopters and is flown by the US Army.





"These state-of-the-art platforms will bolster the operational capabilities of the Indian Army significantly," the Army said in a social media post. In 2020, Boeing completed delivery of 22 E-model Apaches to the Indian Air Force (IAF) and signed a contract to supply six AH-64Es for the Indian Army. The delivery of the Indian Army's Apaches was scheduled to begin in 2024. -- PTI

