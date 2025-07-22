'BJP wanted to get rid of Dhankar before Bihar polls'

10:05





Speaking to ANI, Ravi claimed that there is more to his "political-ill" health than his physical health behind his resignation. "India's Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar conducted the two-day Rajya Sabha session properly without showing any signs of physical discomfort. He is the Vice President of India, so we are also concerned about this. However, his resignation letter states that his health is not suitable to continue in the position of Vice President of India, but we feel this is more about his political ill-health than physical ill-health. Especially before the Bihar elections, perhaps the BJP government wanted to get rid of him from this position and appoint someone who could prove helpful for them in the upcoming Bihar elections," the Congress MP said.





Congress MP Jebi Mather called it "very shocking" and unexpected. Senior leader Danish Ali raised questions over whether the step was really due to health reasons, suggesting "mysterious things are happening which are not in the favour of the nation." Speaking to ANI, Mather said, "It is indeed very shocking. VP chaired the Rajya Sabha session even this morning. This is a very unexpected development. We may have had differences due to different political spectrums and how we view each issue. But I must say, as a junior parliamentarian, he has been very encouraging to me to speak in Rajya Sabha on multiple occasions. I wish him good health and hope he recovers soon. So, that's what I think we all should be saying at the moment."





Congress leader Danish Ali, however, questioned whether health concerns were the sole reason behind the resignation. -- ANI

