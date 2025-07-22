HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Anup Saha Resigns As Bajaj Finance MD

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
14:10
image
Anup Kumar Saha, who succeeded Rajeev Jain as managing director of Bajaj Finance on April 1, 2025, has resigned from the position citing personal reasons, the company said in an exchange filing on Monday. 

The Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) board has redesignated Jain as Vice Chairman and Managing Director. 

Saha was the deputy MD at Bajaj Finance before succeeding Jain as MD in April. His term was supposed to end in March 2028. Saha joined Bajaj Finance back in 2017. 

Previously, he worked at ICICI Bank for 14 years, where he held senior roles in credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and structured finance. Jain has been with the company since 2007 and took over as the MD in 2017. 

Jain was instrumental in transforming the company into a diversified finance institution. Interestingly, Saha's resignation comes amid reports suggesting that he is one of the candidates shortlisted for the position of IndusInd Bank's MD & CEO.

-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Only someone under pressure...: Cong on Dhankar exit
LIVE! Only someone under pressure...: Cong on Dhankar exit

Was Jagdeep Dhankhar 'insulted'? JP Nadda says...
Was Jagdeep Dhankhar 'insulted'? JP Nadda says...

Union minister J P Nadda clarified that the Vice President's office was informed about his and Kiren Rijiju's inability to attend a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting convened by Jagdeep Dhankhar before his resignation. This...

MHA notifies resignation of Dhankhar; Rajya Sabha informed
MHA notifies resignation of Dhankhar; Rajya Sabha informed

The Rajya Sabha was informed about the Ministry of Home Affairs' notification regarding the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, with immediate effect.

Aadhaar considered only for...: EC justifies Bihar SIR
Aadhaar considered only for...: EC justifies Bihar SIR

The Election Commission of India defends its Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, stating it enhances election purity by removing ineligible voters. The commission addresses concerns about Aadhaar usage, emphasizing...

India's Aging Bridges Under Scrutiny
India's Aging Bridges Under Scrutiny

Among India's 150,746 railway bridges, 25.8 per cent are over a century old.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD