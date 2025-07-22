Anup Saha Resigns As Bajaj Finance MD

14:10





The Bajaj Finance Limited (BFL) board has redesignated Jain as Vice Chairman and Managing Director.





Saha was the deputy MD at Bajaj Finance before succeeding Jain as MD in April. His term was supposed to end in March 2028. Saha joined Bajaj Finance back in 2017.





Previously, he worked at ICICI Bank for 14 years, where he held senior roles in credit cards, mortgages, auto loans, and structured finance. Jain has been with the company since 2007 and took over as the MD in 2017.





Jain was instrumental in transforming the company into a diversified finance institution. Interestingly, Saha's resignation comes amid reports suggesting that he is one of the candidates shortlisted for the position of IndusInd Bank's MD & CEO.





-- Subrata Panda, Business Standard

