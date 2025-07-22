HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

After Dhankar's exit, RS Dy chairman meets President

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
17:02
image
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh on Tuesday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, her office said. The meeting comes a day after Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, who is also the ex-officio chairperson of Rajya Sabha, tendered his resignation to Murmu. 

The Rashtrapati Bhavan also shared a picture of the meeting on X. "Shri Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said. Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till August 2027. 

The abrupt resignation of Dhankhar came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament. Harivansh chaired the proceedings of the morning session in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Dhankar's exit, RS Dy chairman meets President
LIVE! After Dhankar's exit, RS Dy chairman meets President

'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?
Will Shashi Tharoor Succeed Dhankar?

What piques the narrative is that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah decide on crucial matters, they play it close to their chest, and revel in springing a surprise.

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

How numbers favour NDA in Vice Presidential election
How numbers favour NDA in Vice Presidential election

The ruling NDA is expected to win the upcoming election for the post of Vice President of India, following the resignation of Jagdeep Dhankhar.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD