7/11 blasts: After acquittal, 9 walk out jails, 2 stay due to pending cases

Tue, 22 July 2025
22:54
File image
Nine of the eleven persons acquitted by the Bombay high Court in the 7/11 serial train blasts case have been released from various prisons in Maharashtra, while two others will continue to be behind bars as other cases are pending against them, officials said on Tuesday. 

Nineteen years after seven train blasts here killed more than 180 persons, the high court on Monday acquitted all the 12 accused, saying the prosecution utterly failed to prove the case and it was "hard to believe the accused committed the crime". 

The court allowed the appeals filed by the accused challenging their conviction and sentences imposed on them by a special court in 2015. 

Of the 12, five had been sentenced to death and seven to life imprisonment by the special court. 

One of the death row convicts died in 2021. 

Sajid Magrub Ansari, who was serving his sentence at the Nashik Road prison, was out on parole when the high court pronounced the acquittal verdict, an official said. 

On Tuesday morning, Ansari appeared before the prison officials, and after completing the formalities, he was released from the prison, he said. 

On Monday, the Yerawada Central Prison in Pune released one of the two prisoners who were serving the sentence. -- PTI

