HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

2 kanwariyas killed as vehicle comes in contact with high-tension wire in Haryana

Tue, 22 July 2025
Share:
22:15
File image
File image
Two kanwariyas were killed while two others were seriously injured after their pick-up vehicle, which was covered with a tarpaulin sheet tied to an iron pipe, came in contact with a high-tension wire in Haryana's Yamunanagar district on Tuesday. 

A group of 15 kanwariyas from Gumthala village were headed to Haridwar when the accident took place, the police said. 

Two persons were killed in the incident, two others were severely burnt due to electrocution, while six received injuries. 

The police said the kanwariyas put a tarpaulin cover on the vehicle to protect it from rain and an iron pipe was installed in the middle to hold the sheet. 

While passing through the narrow streets of the village, the iron pipe came in contact with a high-voltage line passing above. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Five Kuki militants killed in 'internal clash' in Manipur
LIVE! Five Kuki militants killed in 'internal clash' in Manipur

AI flight's aux power unit catches fire after Delhi landing
AI flight's aux power unit catches fire after Delhi landing

An Air India A321 plane's auxiliary power unit caught fire after landing at the Delhi airport. All passengers and crew members are safe. The aircraft has been grounded for investigations.

Oppn rallies behind Dhankhar, urges Modi to intervene
Oppn rallies behind Dhankhar, urges Modi to intervene

Several opposition MPs, who had previously criticized former Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, are now praising him following his sudden resignation, with some even requesting him to reconsider.

MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT
MUST READ! What Led Dhankhar To QUIT

The BJP had no option but to get Jagdeep Dhankhar out of its way for the sake of the Modi government's stability, reveals Sheela Bhatt, the legendary political journalist.

'Dhankhar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'
'Dhankhar's Resignation Laced With Intrigue'

'Something very drastic must have happened.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD