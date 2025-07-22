2 kanwariyas killed as vehicle comes in contact with high-tension wire in Haryana

22:15

File image





A group of 15 kanwariyas from Gumthala village were headed to Haridwar when the accident took place, the police said.





Two persons were killed in the incident, two others were severely burnt due to electrocution, while six received injuries.





The police said the kanwariyas put a tarpaulin cover on the vehicle to protect it from rain and an iron pipe was installed in the middle to hold the sheet.





While passing through the narrow streets of the village, the iron pipe came in contact with a high-voltage line passing above. -- PTI

