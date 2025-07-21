HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Woman strangled to death in Kerala lodge, boyfriend held

Mon, 21 July 2025
Representational image
A 34-year-old woman was found strangled to death at a lodge in Aluva in Ernakulam district, police said on Monday. A man was apprehended from the same room in an inebriated condition. 

The accused, identified as Binu is a 35-year-old native of Neryamangalam. According to sources, the victim, Akhila and Binu were in a relationship for some time. It is suspected that a quarrel broke out between the duo on Sunday night, which led to the murder. 

According to media reports, Binu had shown the strangled body of the woman to some of his friends via video call and they alerted the police. Aluva police said the accused is currently in their custody, and a detailed interrogation would bring out the truth. PTI

TOP STORIES

HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case
HC acquits all 12 accused in 2006 Mumbai blasts case

The Bombay high court on Monday quashed the conviction of 12 persons in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts case and acquitted them, noting the prosecution has 'utterly failed' to prove the case against them.

LIVE! Woman strangled to death in Kerala lodge, boyfriend held
LIVE! Woman strangled to death in Kerala lodge, boyfriend held

'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'
'Who Was Flying AI 171 When Mayday Was Called?'

'Who tried engine relight?''If the first officer was the one flying at takeoff, the captain may have taken control immediately post-thrust loss.''But the AAIB report doesn't clarify any of this.'

Conversion racket: 'Kashmiris brainwashed my daughters'
Conversion racket: 'Kashmiris brainwashed my daughters'

The father of two sisters in Agra, whose missing persons complaint exposed an illegal religious conversion racket, claims his daughters were 'brainwashed' by some Kashmiri girls. Ten people have been arrested from six states in...

Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?
Can India Break Old Trafford Jinx?

Can Shubman Gill and his men rewrite the script once more? The answer begins unrolling on July 23.

